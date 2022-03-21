Rangers trade for Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte, bolstering offense

Andrew Copp with Jets

The Rangers traded for Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp and Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte in the final minutes before Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, per multiple reports.

It has not yet been reported what the Rangers dealt in exchange for Copp.

For Motte, New York is reportedly sending a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to Vancouver.

Rangers president and GM Chris Drury was busy as expected on Monday, not only swinging two deals to bolster the Rangers' offense, but trading for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun. And the Rangers seriously improved the team without giving up any of their prized prospects or first-round picks.

By acquiring Copp and Motte, the Rangers added a jolt to an offense that was in serious need of help beyond its top two lines.



Copp, 27, is making $3.6 million and is set for unrestricted free agency after the season. He had 13 goals, 22 assists, and a +/- of 2 in 56 games this season for the Jets.

The 27-year-old Motte, who is earning $1.45 million, will also become an unrestricted free agent after the season. In 49 games this season for the Canucks, Motte had seven goals and eight assists, with a +/- of 3.

With the three players the Rangers traded for on Monday all set for free agency after the season, New York -- which had roughly $32 million in cap space to take on players at the deadline -- will have some flexibility this offseason.

