Will Rangers' title near miss have effect at Hampden?

Hearts defender Emma Brownlie says her side aren't relying on Rangers still being in title shellshock when the teams meet in Sunday's Scottish Cup final.

Jo Potter's Rangers lost the league in the final minutes last weekend when Celtic scored a dramatic winner against Hibs to be crowned champions for the first time.

"I think it can go one of two ways," Brownlie said. "It either fuels the fire or you’re still hurting from it.

"We don’t take that into account. We know for them it’s the same as us, it’s one game, one cup final, winner takes all.

"We know Rangers have had the upper hand against us this season but I think the 1-0 victory against them gives us a bit of belief, gives the squad a bit more confidence and that’s exactly what you need going into this game.

"The pressure is on them, there’s no pressure on us at all and that’s something that can work for us."