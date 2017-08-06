Rangers thank Yu Darvish with a full-page newspaper ad

Several days after right-hander Yu Darvish was dealt from the Rangers to the Dodgers, he took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News to pay homage to his former team and fanbase. It was a nice coda to his five-year run in Texas, where he got his first start in Major League Baseball and made a name for himself with four All-Star seasons. On Saturday, the Rangers reciprocated Darvish’s kindness, taking out their own ad in Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper, to thank their former star.

The translated text reads:

To Yu Darvish In appreciation for your dedication to hard work and many accomplishments Since 2012 Thank you for an All-Star performance From your Texas Rangers family

It’s a classy move on both sides and as cordial a trade as any player — or team — could wish for. Despite all the warm, fuzzy feelings between Darvish and the Rangers, however, it’s clear the ace isn’t feeling homesick for Texas. He made his official debut with the Dodgers on Friday night, looking perfectly at ease on the mound as he spun six innings of three-hit, 10-strikeout ball against the Mets.

