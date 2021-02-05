Rangers teammates appear to mock Tony DeAngelo incident after win over Capitals

Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin, presumably plotting their reenactment of the Tony DeAngelo incident.

It has been less than a week since the New York Rangers put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers and sparked an explosion that turned into an episode of CSI: Miami that eventually exposed an off-ice situation.

The night before the vindictive transaction, DeAngelo and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev got into a spat heading down the tunnel after the now former Ranger made a terrible defensive play to give the Pittsburgh Penguins the game-winning goal in overtime. After displaying his ineptitude in his own zone, he made a comment to the Russian netminder, who then proceeded to reportedly sock him square in his face with his blocker.

This was seen as the very last straw for the Rangers and he certainly let the door hit him on the way out.

Fast forward to Thursday night’s game between the Rangers and Washington Capitals. In celebration after a 4-2 victory over their division rivals, teammates Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin appeared to do a small reenactment of the incident.

To no one’s surprise, one of DeAngelo’s alleged burner accounts popped up in the replies with yet another tweet amidst the begging and pleading for one NHL franchise to take their chance on a massive PR risk of a one-sided defenseman. Some franchises are reportedly willing to put their image on the line for a player with that much baggage just because he can play some decent offensive hockey.

The well-celebrated victory over the Capitals is the Rangers’ fourth in 10 games so far in this shortened season — and their second straight since waiving DeAngelo — as they currently sit sixth in the East Division.

