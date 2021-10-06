Rangers target Jack Eichel could be traded 'soon': report

Jack Eichel in blue Sabres jersey 2021

A trade of Sabres star Jack Eichel could happen "soon," reports Darren Dreger of TSN.

The Rangers have been among the teams interested in acquiring Eichel this offseason.

Per Dreger, "ongoing discussions and additional access" to Eichel's medicals has "helped teams with trade interest clearly see his situation," with both sides "hopeful" a trade could be worked out soon.

Eichel, who has been stuck in purgatory in Buffalo as the team has so far refused to trade him, failed his physical in advance of training camp.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said after Eichel failed his physical that there was still a dispute between Eichel and the team over potential surgery for his neck injury.



In addition to the medical situation with Eichel, the Sabres recently stripped him of his captaincy.



Earlier this offseason, USA TODAY's Vince Mercogliano reported that Rangers president and GM Chris Drury was unlikely to budge on adding certain players to a package for Eichel.

Meanwhile, the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported that the Sabres waned "at least four pieces that would be equivalent of first-rounders."



The 24-year-old Eichel he has $50 million remaining on his contract over the next five years.