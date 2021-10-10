Rangers takeaways from Saturday's OT win over Islanders, including Filip Chytil's hat trick

Filip Chytil white jersey

The Rangers defeated the Islanders 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night in Bridgeport, Conn.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- Anders Lee got things going for the Islanders in the opening minutes. After Alexis Lafreniere turned it over at the Rangers’ own blue line, Lee lit the lamp with a slap shot past Alexandar Georgiev. The puck may have deflected off Jacob Trouba’s stick, but either way, the goal put the Isles up 1-0 early.

- Later in the first, the Rangers showed off some nifty passing on the power play to tie the game. After a Trouba shot was blocked away into the corner, Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt worked a nice give-and-go back to Strome who then ripped a pass all the way across to Vitali Kravtsov for a vicious one-timer to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the second.

- The Rangers got to work early in the second period. After a great play by Kaapo Kakko to carry the puck deep into the Isles’ zone, he found K’Andre Miller for a snap shot from the point, and Strome was there to put in the rebound, beating Ilya Sorokin to make it a 2-1 Rangers’ lead.

The Blueshirts were the aggressors for most of the second period, though the Isles got some late chances on Georgiev, who stopped everything that came his way through the first two periods.

- In the final seconds of the second, Strome collided with Scott Mayfield, and he was in noticeable pain on the bench before he and the rest of the team went into the locker room. It was announced at the start of the third that Strome would not return with an upper body injury. He had two points before leaving the game.

- The Islanders picked up some momentum to start the third, killing a Rangers power play before tying the game. Noah Dobson took a quick shot from the point, and Mathew Barzal deflected the puck past Georgiev to knot things up.

- The Rangers answered right back, scoring on their first shot off the period. Hunt and Filip Chytil worked a nice two-man game from end to end, and Chytil’s wrister beat Sorokin to put the Rangers back on top with about 15 minutes to go.

Right back came the Islanders. Adam Fox took a foolish penalty, and on the ensuing power play, some tremendous passing led to Lee tipping in his second goal of the game to even things up at 3-3.

- Not too long after, a Zdeno Chara penalty gave the Rangers a power play opportunity, and some strong work by Kakko in the offensive zone led to Chytil ripping a wrister from the slot, as he found twine to put the Rangers back up.

- Things between the two teams got a little chippy in the final minutes, and with the Islanders' net empty, Barzal tied the game with 50 seconds left on the clock.

In the extra session, Barzal was called for a penalty, and with a four-on-three advantage, Chytil took a wrister from the circle to beat Sorokin, as his hat trick goal gave the Rangers a win.

The Rangers get their regular season started on Wednesday when they take on the Capitals in Washington, D.C.

The Islanders drop the puck on their regular season on Thursday on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.