Rangers' T.R. Richardson is all business on the diamond

Jun. 7—T.R. Richardson is known by his peers as the kid who was good at everything he tried growing up.

He's played at every position except first base and catcher this season for the Laramie Post 14 American Legion baseball team. Additionally, the first-year Class AA player has been one of the Rangers' most productive hitters at the dish.

"I've played my role," Richardson said. "That's playing a lot of positions. I like infield, but I can play the outfield and pitch. I'll go wherever we need someone to play."

Added Laramie coach Aaron Lozano: "(Richardson) played high-level basketball this year (for Laramie High) on a really good team. T.R. is one of those guys with ice water in his veins. Nothing bothers him, and he's always about business."

Richardson has played his way into the starting lineup this season, already seeing action in 17 of Laramie's 21 games. Much to his surprise, Richardson has displayed consistency at the plate.

After entering the summer season with no expectations for his performance, Richardson has batted .282 to pair with a .472 on-base percentage and a .831 on-base plus slugging mark. Richardson is tied with teammate Ben Malone for a team-high in walks with 12.

"I've been playing baseball since I was 9 years old," Richardson said. "I've always been a mediocre hitter. I've always gotten walked a lot. My approach starts with hunting the fastball."

Richardson has collected three doubles, including a go-ahead two-out double in the sixth inning of a game against the Platte Valley Companies (Nebraska) last Saturday. The clutch hit brought out a rare sign of emotion out of Richardson, who is normally even-keeled.

"(Richardson) got to second base and drew an air heart before lifting his foot up and stomping through it," Lozano said. "Everyone has their celebrations, but T.R.'s are shorter. He celebrates, then he's locked in and ready for the next play."

Added Richardson: "I have nerves, but I like close and intense situations. I try to stay neutral, because if I get too high, I could lose focus."

Despite solid numbers in the batter's box, Richardson has struck out 16 times. Lozano feels his patience at the plate has hurt him in that regard, but also led to more consistent success as a whole.

"It often takes awhile for guys newer to varsity to catch on," Lozano said. "He's been confident and stepped in with trust in his fundamentals. Even when he's overmatched, his patience has led to him still getting on base.

"That has helped build more confidence. Now, we're seeing less strikeouts than we were at the beginning. He's really made some key improvements."

In the field is where Richardson's true contributions shine. The 6-foot-1 infielder hopes to one day play in the middle infield at the college level.

"(Richardson) made a play last weekend, and someone said to me, 'That looks like your shortstop of the future,'" Lozano said. "I don't like to put labels on people like that, but he's got that capability. He's played solid everywhere.

"Trust is a big thing this early in the season. He's definitely earned that."

Despite being on a state championship runner-up team in basketball this winter, Richardson knows his true passion resides in baseball. As a result, he tends to be his own worst critic when it comes to his performance on the diamond.

"I can be really hard on myself," Richardson said. "I try to get over it as quick as I can and focus on the next play."

Both Richardson's play style and personality on the field come from admiring St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. What stands out to Richardson is how both are respected by their teammates because of the passion they play with.

Richardson compared the leadership of Malone and teammate Brandon Chavez as the role he would like to grow into. Although he is young for a varsity starter, Richardson would has no problem holding teammates accountable.

"They've welcomed me with open arms, and (they) always have pointers for me," Richardson said.

On the mound, Richardson has proven himself in a small sample size. He has allowed just one hit and no runs through 5 1/3 innings of work.

"I only throw a fastball and curveball," Richardson said. "I am most comfortable with the fastball, for sure."

Richardson has also struck out five batters — including three looking — but has matched that with five walks. Despite the free passes, he's stranded eight runners on base.

"His pitching is a reflection of his attitude," Lozano said. "He's all about the business and putting in hard work. He trusts his mechanics and the defense behind him. Those are huge things at this level."

Laramie (11-10 overall, 1-3 AA) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Prime Miners (Colorado) on day one of the Dooley Oil Classic at Cowboy Field.

The Rangers will play again at noon Saturday against the Cheyenne Hawks (14-11, 3-5) and again at 7:30 p.m. against Rock Springs the same day.

Laramie will conclude its annual home tournament with another matchup with Rock Springs at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.