Rangers sweep up at PFA awards

Rangers completed an SWPL clean sweep at Sunday night's PFA awards.

Jo Potter won the award for manager of the year while Rachel Rowe and Mia McAulay won player of the year and young player of the year respectively.

It's Potter's first season in Scotland and her first season in management and she's already guided her side to the SWPL Cup trophy and into the Scottish Cup final with the league title still up for grabs.

Speaking to PFA Scotland after picking up the award, the Rangers manager said: "It's big for us as a club and it's big for me to be able to represent my club.

"It's a nice touch to go so far especially when we're not done yet.

"We're in a very good position so far and I've got my players and my staff to thank."