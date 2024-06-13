'Rangers to step up interest in Barron' - gossip

Rangers are ready to step up their interest in 21-year-old out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, who has been on a short break in Portugal but could fly back for a medical and contract talks. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers and Anderlecht want to buy Hammarby centre-half Nathaniel Adjei, who is also interesting Feyenoord, after Lorient's hopes of turning his loan into a permanent signing were dashed by relegation and, although the bidders are prepared to pay nearly £4m, the Swedish club want around £1m more. (Expressen)

Damian Garcia, the 20-year-old midfielder who has been linked with Rangers, will sign an improved contract extension with Penarol with an exit clause of nearly £8m. (Dario Alberti on X)

Kosovo striker Albion Rrahmani, who has been courted by Rangers, will leave Rapid Bucharest this summer, but the club who have just appointed Neil Lennon as head coach want at least £1m more than the £5m tabled by interested parties for the 23-year-old. (GSP)

Victor Becali, the agent employed by out-of-favour Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi to find him a new club, has suggested Fenerbahce could be a destination because new head coach Jose Mourinho has long been an admirer of the 25-year-old. (Fanatik)

Should Celtic and Rangers retain their reported interest in Bristol City's Scotland striker Tommy Conway and look to sign the 21-year-old in a pre-contract deal in January, it would only cost them around £300,000 in cross-border compensation. (Football Scotland)

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale is one of the names in the frame as Maccabi Tel Aviv look to appoint a new head coach after ex-Celtic striker Robbie Keane quit. (Scottish Sun)

