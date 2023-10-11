Rangers need 'statement appointment’ – Adam

Former midfielder Charlie Adam says Rangers' new manager needs to be a "statement appointment" similar to Celtic replacing Ange Postecoglou with Brendan Rodgers.

“There’s a bit of animosity between the owners, the club and the supporters,” said Adam.

“Rangers is one of the biggest clubs in Europe, there’s plenty of people looking out for it and wanting the job.

“The people at the top have now got a big decision to make. They’ve invested heavily in the summer and whoever comes in with this group of players, he’s got to try and get the best out of them.

“It’s now really to try and get the right manager in and they have to try and close the gap on Celtic.

“I thought Rodgers was an unbelievable appointment, a statement appointment from losing Postecoglou.

“Rangers need to make a statement appointment to try and close that gap and get a group of players firing again and hopefully challenge Celtic for the title.”