Rangers star Jacob deGrom trying to stay 'optimistic' after landing on IL with elbow injury

Texas Rangers star Jacob deGrom is trying to stay positive, but that’s been admittedly difficult in recent days.

DeGrom landed on the injured list on Saturday with right elbow inflammation, something that will keep him sidelined through at least May 14.

"I want to be out there," deGrom said Sunday, via The Associated Press. "There's a little inflammation in there, so the goal is to get that knocked out here in the next few days and resume throwing. So, staying optimistic about it."

DeGrom was pulled from Friday’s 5-2 win over the New York Yankees midway through the fourth inning. He didn’t seem like he was in a lot of pain on the mound, and the decision to pull him was initially described as “precautionary.”

The team said after the game that deGrom left due to forearm tightness, and then he was placed on the IL on Saturday with what the team called right elbow inflammation.

DeGrom has now left early in two of his last three starts. He left their game against the Kansas City Royals early on April 17 due to right wrist soreness. DeGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers this past offseason, made just 26 starts over the past two seasons with the New York Mets while dealing with various injuries.

"Obviously, the goal was to not go on the IL. The goal was to make 30-plus starts and put this team in position to win," deGrom said. "It's disappointing to not be able to do that right now, but stay optimistic about it. Everything structurally looks fine, so get a little bit of that swelling out of there and pick up from there."

The Rangers, who closed out their four-game series with the Yankees with a 15-2 win on Sunday, will kick off a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.