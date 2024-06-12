Rangers Star Close To Personal Term Agreement With Club, No Deal With Gers Yet

One of the players tipped to leave Rangers this summer is approaching an agreement on personal terms with a club keen to become his new permanent home.

Philippe Clement wants to make his presence felt further over the course of the summer transfer window as he gets Rangers fighting fit to take on Celtic.

Offloading players who did not make an impact at Ibrox is a priority, to raise funds and make space in the squad for new arrivals.

Striker Sam Lammers, who arrived last summer but was loaned out to FC Utrecht in January after flopping at Ibrox, is tipped to be sold if the right deal is on the table.

Lammers was in sensational form for Utrecht during his loan stint and even helped the club to qualify for the Eredivisie’s Europa Conference League playoffs.

Utrecht would like him back permanently, but affording him has always been an issue.

However, the Dutch side now look to have taken a big step forward as, according to Dutch outlet TransferWatch.nl, Lammers is approaching a personal term agreement with Utrecht.

While progress has been made with Lammers, Utrecht do not have an agreement with Rangers and are continuing to hold talks with them.