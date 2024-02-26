Rangers snap 10-game win streak with 4-2 loss at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 victory over New York on Sunday night, snapping the Rangers’ 10-game franchise record-tying win streak.

Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, Ivan Provorov also scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for Columbus, which had lost three straight at home. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 38 shots as the Blue Jackets won the opener of the teams’ home-and-home set that concludes Wednesday in New York.

Artemi Panarin and Adam Edstrom scored, and Jonathan Quick stopped 37 shots for the Rangers, who lost for the first time since Jan. 26. They still lead the Metropolitan Division with 81 points — seven ahead of second-place Carolina.

The teams traded goals in the first period, with Voronkov putting Columbus up at 4:35 as he buried a behind-the-net feed from Kirill Marchenko for his 16th goal of the season. He sits third in scoring among NHL rookies behind Connor Bedard and Marco Rossi, who each have 17.

Panarin pulled New York even with a shot from the right circle with 5:38 left for his 33rd, tying Brock Boeser for seventh in the NHL.

Marchenko regained the lead for Columbus just just 18 seconds into the second period, before Edstrom pulled the Rangers even again after a neutral-zone turnover at 11:11.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets ahead for good 46 seconds later off a tape-to-tape pass from Gaudreau on arush, and Provorov made it 4-2 with his first goal since Jan. 13 with 1:25 left in the middle period.