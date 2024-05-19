Rangers slugger Adolis García scratched from starting lineup with forearm soreness

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) collide while chasing ball hit by Los Angeles Angels Taylor Ward in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García was scratched from the starting lineup on Sunday and was getting an MRI on his right forearm, a day after a collision in the outfield with second baseman Marcus Semien while both All-Star players went after a popup.

Manager Bruce Bochy said the plan had been for García, their primary right fielder, to be the designated hitter in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

“The right forearm area took a pretty good shot there from Marcus, so he'll get checked out,” Bochy said before the game. “We'll have an MRI done, see where we're at. My guess is, I'm hoping anyway, after the day off, he'll be good to go.”

The Rangers have a day off Monday before a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Semien was running out and García was coming in on Taylor Ward's popup to shallow right field in the sixth inning. Semien collided into García who had pulled up and gone down to a knee to get the ball after it dropped to the ground. Semien took a hard tumble, though both players stayed in and finished the Rangers' 3-2 win in 13 innings.

García, the AL Championship Series MVP last year, hit his 11th homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1. He is hitting .251 and his 35 RBIs ranked fourth in the American League this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb