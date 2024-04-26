Rangers' Sima ruled out for two weeks

[SNS]

Abdallah Sima has been ruled out for Rangers' next two games.

The on-loan Brighton winger had recently returned from a long-term injury but went off during the first half of last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts.

The Ibrox side visit St Mirren on Sunday and host Kilmarnock seven days later. Philippe Clement's side then visit current Premiership leaders Celtic on 11 May.

“I wish I could say," Clement said of a return date for Sima, who has scored 16 goals so far this season.

"I am not a doctor. I’m not the guy who is smart on reading scans. I listen always to the specialist people and we are in discussions with Brighton about that also. I cannot say anymore."

Rangers captain James Tavernier and vice-captain Connor Goldson were this week linked with a move to Al-Ettifaq, managed by one of Clement's predecessors, Steven Gerrard.

But the Belgian said: "I expect both to be here next season. There is no reason [to speak to the players]. My players come to me if they have doubts or if they want to go or if they are out of contract.

"We have that relationship. If I need to speak to every player there is a rumour about then we will not train too much. There are so many rumours in the world now and so much fake news also."