Rangers sign Southampton forward Wilkinson

Striker Katie Wilkinson has joined Rangers after two years with Southampton in England's second tier [Getty Images]

Rangers have signed Southampton forward Katie Wilkinson on a two-year deal.

The 29-year old was Southampton's top scorer last term with 10 goals in 22 appearances, earning a nomination for English Championship player of the season.

She is Rangers' second signing from Southampton this summer following the arrival of Northern Ireland defender Lauren Rafferty.

Wilkinson made her WSL debut as a 17-year-old for Birmingham City before spells with Aston Villa, London Bees, Sheffield United - where she won the Championship's player of the season and Golden Boot two years running - and Coventry.

Across her career the English forward has netted 80 times in 172 games.

Speaking to Rangers' media, Wilkinson said: "I think the ambition is massive here; the club want to win things and that lines up very much with the values that I have.

"I want to win games of football, leagues, and I just hope that I can contribute to the success that the club can have."

Head coach Jo Potter added: "I am delighted to welcome a player with the pedigree of Katie to the club.

"I was fortunate enough to work with her at Coventry, and her impressive goalscoring rate throughout her career is testament to her quality as a player and hunger to improve."