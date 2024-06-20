🚨 Rangers sign Scotland U21 international Connor Barron

Rangers have announced a new signing on Thursday, and he is surely a talent for the future.

Connor Barron joined the club on a four-year deal after the expiration of his contract at Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old midfielder made a total of 76 appearances for his former club, registering two goals and five assists. He’s a name to watch at the international level, too, having represented Scotland at the U16, U19 and U21 levels.

✍️ #RangersFC are delighted to announce the signing of Scotland Under-21 international Connor Barron on a four-year deal. 💙 Welcome to Rangers, Connor. Read More 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 20, 2024

“I am absolutely delighted. As soon as I started talking to the club I knew that this was the place for me to come. Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career,” said Barron on joining Rangers.

“It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of.

“It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can’t wait to get started.”