If Rangers sign Nicholas Castellanos, it could lead them to Kris Bryant after

After losing out on free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, the Texas Rangers have spoken to agent Scott Boras about Cubs free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Castellanos played third with the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17, but considering he posted a -64 Defensive Runs Saved in four seasons, he won't be moving back there. Interestingly, however, Castellanos is willing to consider playing first base, according to Grant.

The Cubs - who are reportedly still pursuing Castellanos - obviously would be affected if the 27-year-old signs with Texas, as they'll lose one of their most productive players from 2019. But besides that, Castellanos landing with the Rangers would impact the Kris Bryant trade market.

The Rangers are looking for a consolation plan at third base after missing out on Rendon. They have a three-year offer on the table for Donaldson, according to Grant, and signing him would only entail money. The same cannot be said about acquiring a third baseman via trade, like Kris Bryant, who would acquire several assets.

But if Donaldson doesn't sign with the Rangers, they'll be more inclined to pursue Bryant. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said at the Winter Meetings they'll address third base this offseason, and the Cubs third baseman would be the best option left, if the Rangers don't land Donaldson. That is, unless Texas calls the Rockies about Nolan Arenado.

Daniels pointed to how the Rangers are unlikely to trade for a player with only a few years of team control left (like Bryant) without making other major additions.

"There are some trade options [that] would have quite frankly made more sense in our mind if we had landed the free agents at the top of our list," Daniels said. "I don't love the idea of half measures. I don't love the idea of taking a chunk out of the system if it doesn't really make sense. Trading for somebody with a year or two of control if the club is a little more filled out."

If the Rangers land Castellanos, a pursuit of Bryant could follow. The same can be said if they sign Donaldson, even, thanks to Bryant's positional versatility.

