Rangers sign G Igor Shesterkin to four-year contract

Igor Shesterkin making a save in blue jersey

The Rangers and goalie Igor Shesterkin have agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

The Moscow native was a restricted free agent this summer, but is signed with New York through the 2024-25 season.

The 25-year-old went 16-14-3 last year with a 2.62 GAA, a .916 SV%, and two shutouts, both of which game in back-to-back games against the Devils.

The former fourth-rounder made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season after being drafted in 2014 and spending five seasons in the KHL.