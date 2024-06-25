Rangers sign former Southampton and Sheffield United goal machine Wilkinson

Rangers have completed the signing of former Southampton and Sheffield United goal machine Katie Wilkinson on a free transfer.

The Gers announced the news via a post on their official club website this afternoon.

Wilkinson joins Rangers after leaving former club Southampton at the end of her contract. The Saints were keen to keep the forward for next season but all parties could not agree to a contract extension. The player will now move north of the border for the first time in her career.

Since starting her senior career in the Barclays Women’s Super League with Birmingham City, Wilkinson has gone on to make a name for herself in the second tier of English football. The player has more than 60 Barclays Women’s Championship goals to her name from productive spells with London Bees, Sheffield United, Coventry United and Southampton. She will now be hoping to top the goalscoring charts again with new club Rangers.

After joining The Gers, Wilkinson said “I am really excited; it is an absolutely massive club and they have made me feel so welcome since being here.

“I think the ambition is massive here; the club want to win things and that lines up very much with the values that I have.

“I want to win games of football, leagues, and, for me, I just hope that I can contribute to the success that the club can have.”

Wilkinson links-up with Rangers boss Jo Potter once again after the pair previously worked together at Coventry United.