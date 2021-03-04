Rangers sign defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider

Mason Geersten

The Rangers announced the signings of defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider on Thursday morning.

Geertsen, 25, was originally selected with pick No. 93 in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. He has played in four games this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Rangers' AHL affiliate. In 60 games during his first season with the team in 2019-20, he recorded eight assists and 109 penalty minutes (ranking sixth in the AHL last season and first among defenseman).

In 281 career AHL games over parts of seven seasons (2014-15 - 2020-21), he's registered six goals and 40 assists (46 points) with a total of 487 penalty minutes.

Schneider was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers, and has played in two games for the Wolf Pack this season. He made his AHL debut on Feb. 7 vs. Bridgeport, and tallied his first career assist/point on Feb. 11 at Providence.

The 19-year-old will begin his junior season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) on Mar. 12. He was named Brandon’s captain for the 2020-21 season after earning WHL Eastern Conference’s First All-Star Team honors and Brandon’s Mike Adamski Hardest Working Player Award in 2019-20. He registered 35 assists and 42 points, ranking first among all WHL draft eligible defensemen in assists and points last season.

Schneider's contract with the Rangers begins at the start of the 2021-22 season.