Rangers sign Jarred Tinordi, Greg McKegg

Jarred Tinordi with Bruins 2021

The Rangers have signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi.

Tinordi's deal is for two years with a reported average annual value of $900,000.

His signing gives the Rangers some added depth on a defense that should be anchored by Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, K'Andre Miller, and Jacob Trouba.

Tinordi, 29, played with the Boston Bruins last season and has also played for the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens during an NHL career that began in 2012.

Greg McKegg inks one-year deal

The Rangers signed center Greg McKegg to a one-year, two-way deal that will guarantee him $350,000, per Chris Johnston.

McKegg, 29, played 53 games for the Rangers during the 2019-20 season and played five games for the Bruins last season.