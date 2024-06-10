Rangers to sign defender Nsiala from AC Milan

Clinton Nsiala featured for AC Milan's under-19 team [Getty Images]

Rangers have agreed a pre-contract to sign defender Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan.

The Ibrox club say the 20-year-old Frenchman will formally join on 1 July, "subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application".

Nsiala was a youth player with Nantes and Milan and featured in the Italian club's under-19s side as well as first-team matchday squads.

Director of recruitment Nils Koppen said Rangers "are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad".

And he added: "He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff."

Nsiala follows left-back Jefte in joining Rangers this summer, while winger Oscar Cortes is returning for a second loan from Lens and Mohamed Diomande's loan from Nordsjælland has been formalised into a permanent move.