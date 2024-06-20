Rangers sign Barron following Aberdeen exit

Connor Barron (far right) scored against Rangers in 2022 [SNS]

Connor Barron has joined Rangers on a four-year deal after the midfielder left Aberdeen as a free agent.

Barron, 21, was a youth player at Pittodrie and has 105 club appearances, including games on loan at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.

One of Barron's four career goals came in Aberdeen's 4-1 loss at Ibrox in 2022.

The Scotland Under-21 international follows left-back Jefte and central defender Clinton Nsiala in moving to Rangers this summer, while Oscar Cortes is returning for a second loan spell from Lens.

"As soon as I started talking to the club I knew that this was the place for me to come," Barron told Rangers' website.

"Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career.

"It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of. It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can't wait to get started."

Midfielders Ryan Jack and John Lundstram are among the players to have left Rangers this summer and Barron bolsters Philippe Clement's options in the middle of the park.

And the Belgian manager said: "We are thrilled to welcome Connor to the club.

"He’s a young talented player with the right mentality who’s already gathered a lot of experience in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe."