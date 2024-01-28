Rangers shut down Filip Chytil for rest of season following injury setback

After suffering a setback in his recovery from an upper-body injury, the Rangers decided to shut down Filip Chytil for the remained of the season.

“Following a thorough evaluation of Filip Chytil after his recent setback from an upper-body injury, it has been confirmed he will be out for the remainder of this season," the team wrote on its social media accounts. "The organization’s top priority throughout this process has been Filip’s health and we will continue to fully support him in his recovery with an aim to return for the 2024-25 season.”

This story is still developing...



