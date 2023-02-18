Rangers showed ‘no quit’ in thrilling comeback win over Oilers

Feb 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The New York Rangers celebrate a shoot-out winning goal scored by forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

“No quit in New York.”



That slogan was especially true in the Rangers’ thrilling come from behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. After a first period to forget, New York found themselves trailing 4-1 heading into the intermission.

So what was head coach Gerard Gallant’s message in between periods? Defenseman Adam Fox said he simply told the boys “we’re doing good things, we’ve got 40 minutes left, we’re not going to lose this game.”

After that, the Rangers came out flying in the second.

If not for Oilers goalie Jack Campbell standing on his head, it could’ve easily been a 4-4 hockey game heading into the final frame. He robbed both Jimmy Vesey and Filip Chytil on terrific chances late in the period.

Instead they were only able to cut the deficit to two, after Chris Kreider netted his second goal of the game, this one coming shorthanded. Gallant called that one the “turning point” in the game for his team.

That it certainly was, as the Rangers carried that momentum into the third, and struck just 1:36 into the period. Kappo Kakko found a wide-open Alexis Lafreniere, who buried his ninth goal of the season, cutting to deficit down to one.

The Oilers finally tightened things up defensively a little bit, and kept the rangers at bay. That is until Mattias Janmark and Derek Ryan took back-to-back penalties late in the third, setting the Blueshirts up with a 5-on-3 power play.



The talented unit went to work right away, and as he does so often, Mika Zibanejad fired home a wrist shot from the top of the circle to complete the comeback and even things up at five.

After a scoreless overtime session, Campbell and Igor Shesterkin were matching each other save-for-save in the shootout, until Lafreniere made a terrific move and buried the game-winner.

With the thrilling win, the Rangers remain home of the hottest teams in hockey. Their seven game winning streak now has them sitting just one point behind the New Jersey Devils for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Postgame, both Zibanejad and Gallant looked no further than that slogan mentioned above to described the resilient effort.

“We had some stuff to clean up, but just play our game, and I thought we did. Special teams came up big, especially at the end. Shesty played great and gave us a chance,” Zibanejad said. “Obviously we have a good slogan for us, yet again, there’s no quit in New York.”

“We’re finding ways to win hockey games and that’s key for our group. There was no quit in there. After the first period we were disappointed, but there was no quit,” Gallant added.