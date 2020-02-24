Rangers' Shesterkin suffers rib fracture in car accident

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a rib fracture in a car accident Sunday. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a rib fracture after he was involved in a car accident with teammate Pavel Buchnevich on Sunday, team president John Davidson confirmed in a press conference.

Buchnevich did not suffer any injuries, but is listed as day-to-day.

On Buchnevich and Shesterkin, John Davidson said the accident was in Brooklyn and the driver in front of them made a U-turn that led to the collision. Both players were wearing seatbelts. Air bags deployed. Players taken to NY Presbyterian and seen by NYR docs. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 24, 2020

Both players were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Shesterkin recorded a 9-1-0 record, boasting an excellent .940 save percentage with a 2.23 goals against average, while Buchnevich posted 14 goals and 37 points.

The Rangers resume their season against the Islanders on Tuesday.

