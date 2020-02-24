Rangers' Shesterkin suffers rib fracture in car accident

Arun SrinivasanContributor
Yahoo Sports Canada
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a rib fracture in a car accident Sunday. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a rib fracture in a car accident Sunday. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a rib fracture after he was involved in a car accident with teammate Pavel Buchnevich on Sunday, team president John Davidson confirmed in a press conference.

Buchnevich did not suffer any injuries, but is listed as day-to-day.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Both players were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Shesterkin recorded a 9-1-0 record, boasting an excellent .940 save percentage with a 2.23 goals against average, while Buchnevich posted 14 goals and 37 points.

The Rangers resume their season against the Islanders on Tuesday.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada

What to Read Next