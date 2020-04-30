Rangers get the shaft in potential NHL playoff plan for 2019-20 season

Under the NHL's "most popular" expanded playoff format that could be used if the league is unable to finish the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the top six teams in each division would make the playoffs.

Among the teams missing the playoffs in that scenario would be the Rangers (79 points).

Among the teams making the playoffs in that scenario would be the Buffalo Sabres (68 points) and Anaheim Ducks (67 points).

When the season was paused, the Rangers -- who have played 70 games -- were two points back of the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets for the two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Under the NHL's playoff plan outlined above, the Rangers would be left out in the cold due to the strength of the Metropolitan division, which has seven teams with 79 or more points. The Islanders, who have 80 points and are in sixth place in the division, would be in.

In the other three NHL divisions combined, there are 11 teams with 79 or more points.

It seems that if the NHL wants to expand the playoffs to 24 teams from 16 teams in a more fair and balanced way, that a better idea would be to add four Wild Card teams in each conference instead of rewarding mediocre teams who happen to play in weaker divisions.