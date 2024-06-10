Rangers set to sign AC Milan’s Clinton Nsiala

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Glasgow Rangers are set to sign AC Milan’s French centre-back Clinton Nsiala (20).

Nsiala, a former France U16 international, came through the ranks at FC Nantes in Brittany before making the move to Italy on a free transfer back in the summer of 2021. The centre-back has featured regularly for the Serie A side’s B-team but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

He is now reaching the end of his contract and therefore has a decision to make. Foot Mercato understands that Nsiala has made the decision to leave AC Milan. It is Rangers who will snap up the promising young centre-back. A deal is on the verge of being finalised.

The Scottish Premier League club have beaten considerable European competition to secure his signature. In Italy, Monza and Empoli were both pushing, whilst in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart and Hamburg were both keen on Nsiala. However, their interest came too late and the Frenchman will now move to Scotland.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle