Rangers select Gabriel Perreault in first round of 2023 NHL Draft
The Rangers selected Gabriel Perreault with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night.
The 18-year-old right winger played for new assistant coach Dan Muse at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Perreault broke Toronto Maple Leafs center, Auston Matthews’ single-season scoring record at the development program with 132 points in 63 games. He also set the record for most assists in a single season with 79.