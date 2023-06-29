Rangers select Gabriel Perreault in first round of 2023 NHL Draft

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Rangers draft pick Gabriel Perreault puts on his sweater after being selected with the twenty third pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers selected Gabriel Perreault with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old right winger played for new assistant coach Dan Muse at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Perreault broke Toronto Maple Leafs center, Auston Matthews’ single-season scoring record at the development program with 132 points in 63 games. He also set the record for most assists in a single season with 79.