Rangers seek 'contingency' as materials delay impacts Ibrox

Rangers say "there will be an impact on matches at Ibrox" at the start of next season after "a delay in a materials shipment from Asia".

The delay has affected work on the Copland Stand at Ibrox Stadium.

The club have not confirmed whether matches will have to be played elsewhere, with their opening Scottish Premiership fixtures to be confirmed on 27 June.

Philippe Clement's side are likely to be away from home for their opening league fixture on 3 or 4 August and at home the following weekend.

Rangers will also have one, possibly two Champions League qualifying home legs in August.

Manchester United are playing Rangers at Murrayfield, where Scotland's men's rugby team play, in a friendly match on 20 July.

The club said: "Rangers has recently been advised of a delay in a materials shipment from Asia which is likely to have an impact on the programme for the completion of the Copland Stand works.

"It is therefore expected, unfortunately, that there will be an impact on matches at Ibrox at the beginning of the 2024-25 competitive season.

"The club has engaged with the SPFL and Uefa in order to review planned contingency arrangements. Naturally, everyone at Rangers is deeply disappointed with this news.

"The club is working intensively to ensure that all steps are taken to deliver the project at the earliest possible date and a further progress update will be issued to supporters in due course."