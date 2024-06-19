Rangers See Off Clubs From England And Italy For Midfielder

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has rejected offers from England and Italy in favour of a move to Rangers this summer, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the month and is set to join Rangers in the ongoing transfer window.

Rangers have informed Aberdeen about their plans to sign Barron and register him on freedom of contract.

The Glasgow giants have already agreed personal terms with the Scotland Under-21 international but are yet to agree compensation with Aberdeen.

Barron also had offers from Italy and England but he has decided to stay in Scotland and move to Rangers this summer.

Rangers have managed to sell a move to Ibrox to the midfielder despite him having offers from England and Italy.

The Glasgow giants can now either agree on a compensation package with Aberdeen or go to a tribunal.

The tribunal is unlikely to award Aberdeen any less than the £500,000 in training compensation they would have been due had Barron agreed to leave Scotland.