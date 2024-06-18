Rangers To Seal Ibrox Move For Target Within Coming Days

Rangers will scoop up the signature of Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron over the coming days, having beaten off competition for his signature, according to the Rangers Review.

Barron is out of contract at Pittodrie and has turned down attempts by Aberdeen to extend his deal.

A host of clubs have been jostling for Barron’s signature, including Philippe Clement’s Rangers.

The Gers now look to have won the race for the midfielder and he is expected to put pen to paper to a contract with the Ibrox club in the coming days.

Aberdeen would be due a substantial training fee as compensation if Barron moved outside Scotland, but a move within the country will go to a tribunal if the two clubs cannot agree a fee.

The 21-year-old midfielder will add to Clement’s options in the middle of the park.

Rangers will also see it as a coup to have beaten off competition for Barron from both England and clubs further afield.

Barron will leave Pittodrie having made a total of 76 appearances for the club with a return of two goals.