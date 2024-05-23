Rangers' road to Hampden

Philippe Clement's side have won four games to reach Saturday's Scottish Cup final, setting up a meeting with Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Here's how they made it to Hampden:

Dumbarton 1-4 Rangers:

In horrible conditions, goals from John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, James Tavernier and Scott Wright secured victory over League 2 Dumbarton and safe passage into the fifth round.

Rangers 2-0 Ayr United:

Borna Barisic's early goal and Fabio Silva's late strike saw off Scott Brown's Ayr United and set up a quarter-final tie against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Hibernian 0-2 Rangers:

In an action-packed contest in the capital, Lundstram put Rangers in front after Tavernier's penalty was saved.

Jordan Obita and Nathan Moriah-Welsh were both then sent off for Hibs, before Silva wrapped up the win for Rangers.

Rangers 2-0 Hearts:

A Dessers double downed Hearts and secured Rangers' place in the final, where they will be looking to complete a domestic cup double, having won the Scottish League Cup earlier this season.