Rangers' road to Hampden
Philippe Clement's side have won four games to reach Saturday's Scottish Cup final, setting up a meeting with Glasgow rivals Celtic.
Here's how they made it to Hampden:
Dumbarton 1-4 Rangers:
In horrible conditions, goals from John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, James Tavernier and Scott Wright secured victory over League 2 Dumbarton and safe passage into the fifth round.
Rangers 2-0 Ayr United:
Borna Barisic's early goal and Fabio Silva's late strike saw off Scott Brown's Ayr United and set up a quarter-final tie against Hibernian at Easter Road.
Hibernian 0-2 Rangers:
In an action-packed contest in the capital, Lundstram put Rangers in front after Tavernier's penalty was saved.
Jordan Obita and Nathan Moriah-Welsh were both then sent off for Hibs, before Silva wrapped up the win for Rangers.
Rangers 2-0 Hearts:
A Dessers double downed Hearts and secured Rangers' place in the final, where they will be looking to complete a domestic cup double, having won the Scottish League Cup earlier this season.