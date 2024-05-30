Rangers reveal departure of chief executive Bisgrove

Chief executive James Bisgrove is leaving Rangers to take on a "new football role in the Middle East".

The Ibrox club has assembled an "interim executive structure", with John Bennett stepping in to replace Bisgrove.

"I would like to thank James for the work he has done at the club over the last five years as commercial and marketing director, and latterly, as our CEO," said Bennett.

"Our commercial revenues grew significantly under James’ leadership, while in the last year, he was an integral part of the off-field restructuring the club has implemented.

"The executive team James helped shape has firmly established itself and I fully expect its momentum to be uninterrupted.

"We wish James every success with his new role."

Rangers promoted Bisgrove last year after managing director Stewart Robertson stood down.

He was elected to the Scottish Professional Football League board in July 2023.

Bennett was made chairman at Ibrox in April last year, having joined the board in 2015.