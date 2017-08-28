Rangers to retire Jean Ratelle’s number on February 25

It’s a big day for jersey retirement announcements.

Shortly after the Philadelphia Flyers made the announcement they will be retiring Eric Lindros’ No. 88 this upcoming season, the New York Rangers announced they will be doing the same thing for Jean Ratelle’s No. 19.

It had been reported back in February that the Rangers were going to add Ratelle’s number to the rafters at Madison Square Garden, but the team made it official on Monday.

The ceremony will take place on February 25, 2018, when the Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings.

“Jean Ratelle is truly one of the greatest players to have ever played for the New York Rangers,” team president Glen Sather said in a statement released by the team.

“Few players have demonstrated the class, dignity, and gracefulness that Jean possessed throughout his career, both on and off the ice. I had the good fortune to call Jean a teammate with the Rangers, I am proud to still call Jean a friend, and I am honored to announce that he will take his rightful place in the rafters of Madison Square Garden.”

Ratelle played for the Rangers between 1960 and 1976, appearing in 862 regular season games. He scored 336 goals to go with 481 assists and is among the franchise’s all-time leaders in almost every major offensive category (second in goals, third in assists, third in total points, second in game-winning goals, second in even-strength goals, eighth in shots on goal, sixth in games played).

