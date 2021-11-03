Rangers reportedly out of the mix to acquire Sabres' Jack Eichel with two finalists remaining

Jack Eichel skating in white uniform

The Rangers have long been rumored to be a destination for disgruntled Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel, but they may now be out of the mix once and for all.

According to a report from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the Eichel sweepstakes has been narrowed down to two finalists, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames, with a trade “at the one-yard line.”

In the last couple of weeks, Kaplan reported that the market for Eichel had “gone quiet,” with Eichel’s camp “bombarding” the Buffalo front office with medical opinions to try to convince them to let him have the disc replacement surgery he’s wanted.

At that point, Kaplan reported there were five teams in the mix for the 25-year-old’s services, but now it appears down to two teams, with Eichel likely to take his talents to the Western Conference.

Eichel has not played for Buffalo this season after having his captaincy removed by the team as the two sides disagreed over his medical status.