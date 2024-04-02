Rangers remind Rays why they are champs in easy win

ST. PETERSBURG — The last time the Texas Rangers were at Tropicana Field, they were just starting a remarkable postseason run that would lead them to the 2023 World Series titles.

They returned to the Trop on Monday, and it wasn’t just the shiny, hefty rings that showed they were champions, as they outperformed the Rays in all facets of the game in rolling to a 9-3 win.

The Rays, dropping to 2-3 and under .500 for the first time since April 18, 2022, didn’t play well overall.

Starter Ryan Pepiot walked the first two, then allowed a three-run homer before getting his third out, putting on four Rangers overall and allowing six runs over 5 2/3 innings.

The offense was held to one hit over six shutout innings by Texas’ Dane Dunning, then got homers in the seventh by Richie Palacios and Jose Siri to keep it from looking worse.

And the defense was, well, interesting.

A throwing error by catcher Rene Pinto gave the Rangers a run in the sixth, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Rays looked to be caught out of position in the fourth when Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford, who before last year’s draft was playing for the University of Florida, tried to race home all the way from first on a grounder to third. He looked like he’d make it as Pinto was up the line covering third, but Pepiot broke from the mound, grabbed a throw from first baseman Austin Shenton and made a diving tag at the plate.

For all the emphasis the Rays put on strike throwing, on Monday they walked seven total (one intentionally), pushing their five-game total to 26. Their 19 walks through four games were fourth most in the majors.

Reliever Phil Maton hit back-to-back batters in the ninth to allow another Texas run.

