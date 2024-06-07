'Rangers in Rapid talks over Rrahmani' - gossip

Rangers director of football recruitment Nils Koppen held talks with Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani's representatives in Mexico about bringing the 23-year-old to Ibrox this summer and the Glasgow club are willing to offer around £5.1m for the Kosovo international - double the amount tabled by Slavia Prague. (DigiSport)

Godoy Cruz defender Thomas Galdames has said nothing is certain with regards to his potential move to Rangers, but the 25-year-old Chilean admits he has always dreamt of playing football in Europe. (The National)

Abdallah Sima’s future remains undecided and any decision about a possible return to Rangers for the 22-year-old forward is likely to be made after Brighton & Hove Albion appoint a new manager. (Rangers Review)

Fabio Silva says his loan spell with Rangers made him a more complete player because he was used as a winger instead of a central striker, but the 21-year-old is not keen on a loan return to Ibrox and revealed he felt pushed into his big-money transfer from Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. (O Jogo)

Rangers have received enquiries from multiple English Football League clubs about Robby McCrorie, with Aberdeen among Scottish clubs to have registered an interest, after the 26-year-old goalkeeper rejected a contract extension beyond next June at Ibrox. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi has left Rangers fans intrigued after the 20-year-old was spotted n London for the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund over the weekend following reported interest from the Ibrox club. (Football Scotland)

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip in full here.