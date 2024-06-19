Rangers' potential Champions League opponents move a step nearer

Rangers and winger Rabbi Matondo faced Union Saint-Gilloise in 2022 [SNS]

The draw for the second qualifying round of the Champions League has made Rangers' potential opponents in the next round a little clearer.

The Ibrox side, runners-up in the Scottish Premiership last season, will be one of four seeded sides in the league path of the third qualifying draw on 22 July.

They will face Dutch side Twente, Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise, the winner of Lugano v Fenerbahce or the winner of Dynamo Kyiv v Partizan. Rangers defeated Union Saint-Gilloise over two legs at the same stage in 2022.

Swiss side Lugano face Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce of Turkey on 23 or 24 and 30 or 31 July. Ukraine's Dynamo and Serbians Partizan also play across the final two midweeks in July.

The third qualifying round first leg will be on 6 or 7 August, with the return on 13 August.

Should Rangers win, they will progress to the play-off round for the third season in a row. Defeat at the third qualifying round or play-off stage would mean a Europa League group place for Philippe Clement's side.