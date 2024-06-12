Rangers 'in pole position' to sign Kabadayi - gossip

[BBC]

Rangers are in pole position to clinch a deal for 20-year-old Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi. (Rangers Review)

Rangers are eager to conclude a deal with Bayern Munich for winger Yusuf Kabadayi having learned that the Bundesliga club would let the 20-year-old go for a fee a shade under £1m. (TeamTalk)

West Ham United have offered 24-year-old full-back Ben Johnson, who has attracted interest from Rangers, Crystal Palace and Leeds United, a new and improved five-year deal (The Athletic)

Rangers and Celtic will both make offers for Scotland striker Tommy Conway if the 21-year-old runs down the final 12 months of his Bristol City contract. (Daily Record)

Austrian centre-half Flavius Daniliuc, the 23-year-old who is contracted to Salernitana in Italy but spent last season at RB Salzburg, has emerged as a transfer target for both Celtic and Rangers, according to Austrian media reports. (The Scotsman)

Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna admits he would consider a summer move to Celtic or Rangers after the 27-year-old was released by Nottingham Forest following his loan to FC Copenhagen. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal are willing to sell Scotland defender Kieran Tierney at a loss this summer, with an offer in the region of £15m likely enough to secure the 27-year-old. (Football Insider)

Roma have joined a growing list of clubs interested in signing 23-year-old Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. (Sky Sports)

Genk have started talks about a potential move for 23-year-old striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has slipped down the Celtic pecking order. (Daily Record)

Newcastle United are set to end their goalkeeper pursuit with a potential £20m deal for Burnley’s James Trafford, which would free up 35-year-old Martin Dubravka, in whom Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been credited with an interest in twice at two different clubs, to seek a new challenge. (HITC)

Hibernian are holding out for more money for 25-year-old forward Elie Youan after a bid in excess of £2.5m from an unnamed French club was tabled last month. (The Scotsman)

New Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho has ruled out the possibility of former Rangers winger Ryan Kent, saying: "I do not want to work with a player profile who does not go on loan and does not play here for half a season." (Daily Record)