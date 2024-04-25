Rangers players deserve another cup final - Potter

Jo Potter insists her Rangers squad deserve the opportunity to reach a second cup final this season and the chance to lift another trophy.

Potter's treble-chasing side have already picked up the SWPL Cup and take on Glasgow rivals Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Having joined Rangers in the summer, this is Potter's first full season in management and she admits having the chance to add another trophy is special.

"It would be huge for me," she said.

"I think my level of expectation coming in personally was this is something that you've got to work towards, you've got to build.

"I've got to give myself some time. But you know, when you come into a club at Rangers, you're expected to win.

"So it's been a lot of change this year with style of play and environment that we're asking the girls to be in and I can't speak highly enough of them because they're the ones that bring it to life and we're in this position because of them.

"It would be just the rewards that they deserve to get through to another final."