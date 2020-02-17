Rangers player fires back at Brad Marchand over Ryan Lindgren diss

Stop us if you've heard this before: An opponent is upset with Brad Marchand.

The Boston Bruins winger got into it with Ryan Lindgren during Sunday's game at Madison Square Garden, cross-checking the New York Rangers defenseman in the second period after Lindgren made a run at him earlier in the game.

Marchand gave Lindgren a verbal jab after Boston's 3-1 win, telling reporters he's "not overly concerned" about the 22-year-old defenseman and that he doesn't believe Lindgren will have a very long career.

Lindgren's teammate, Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo, didn't appreciate Marchand's comments, as evidenced by his quote-tweet of NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty on Sunday night.

Lindgren will be in the league for a long time actually. Save your cold blooded BS. https://t.co/F7jNxIYTB3 — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) February 17, 2020

The irony in all of this is that Lindgren is a former Bruins prospect whom Boston picked in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft before trading him to New York in 2018 to acquire forward Rick Nash.

The jury is still out on Lindgren's career -- he's in his first full NHL season and is a bottom-pairing defenseman for an average Rangers team -- but we can understand why DeAngelo would rush to his offense.

Add DeAngelo (who didn't play in Sunday's game) to Marchand's long list of enemies.

