Rangers play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (14-15, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (16-14, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-3, 6.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -167, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Texas has a 16-14 record overall and a 9-8 record in home games. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks third in the AL.

Washington is 10-7 on the road and 14-15 overall. The Nationals have gone 6-10 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith leads the Rangers with a .317 batting average, and has nine doubles, two home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI. Nate Lowe is 11-for-32 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has five doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 14-for-35 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.