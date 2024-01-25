Rangers placing Nick Bonino on waivers

The Rangers are shaking things up a bit.

New York is placing center Nick Bonino on waivers on Thursday.

"He met with Chris Drury this morning… It’s the decision that was made," head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters, including Vince Z. Mercogliano. "I’ve worked with Nick for a quite a few years going back to Nashville. I can’t speak enough about him as a person. He’s just a good guy, a good teammate. It’s a tough day."

As the Blueshirts have struggled, the lack of productivity from their bottom six has been a big reason why. And Bonino hadn't provided much.

In 45 games this season, Bonino had one goal and four assists to go along with a +/- of -12.

He joined the Rangers before the season after splitting the 2022-23 campaign with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 10 goals.

The Rangers could have Filip Chytil back at some point in the near future, which would shore up their situation at the center position. He is back at practice in a limited capacity, but his return from an upper-body injury is not imminent.