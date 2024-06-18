Rangers place forward Barclay Goodrow on waivers: report

It appears that Barclay Goodrow’s time with the Rangers could be coming to an end.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers have placed the 31-year-old on waivers. Friedman notes that this is a cap-saving move by the Blueshirts, seeing if any other team is interested in the veteran’s services at his current $3.6 million annual cap hit. If Goodrow goes through waivers unclaimed, he will become a free agent.

Acquired by the Rangers in a July 2021 trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Goodrow’s three-year run in New York included 28 goals and 48 assists in 241 regular season games.

While that may not seem like a ton of production, Goodrow stepped his game up in this year’s playoffs, scoring six goals and adding two assists in 16 postseason games. He scored the overtime winner in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers, and then scored two more in the Rangers’ 5-4 win in Game 3.

“I’m a strong believer in this group that we have,” Goodrow said after the Rangers’ season came to an end. “It hurts now, but I think the future still looks very bright."