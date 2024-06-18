Advertisement

Rangers place forward Barclay Goodrow on waivers: report

alex smith
·1 min read

It appears that Barclay Goodrow’s time with the Rangers could be coming to an end.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers have placed the 31-year-old on waivers. Friedman notes that this is a cap-saving move by the Blueshirts, seeing if any other team is interested in the veteran’s services at his current $3.6 million annual cap hit. If Goodrow goes through waivers unclaimed, he will become a free agent.

Acquired by the Rangers in a July 2021 trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Goodrow’s three-year run in New York included 28 goals and 48 assists in 241 regular season games.

While that may not seem like a ton of production, Goodrow stepped his game up in this year’s playoffs, scoring six goals and adding two assists in 16 postseason games. He scored the overtime winner in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers, and then scored two more in the Rangers’ 5-4 win in Game 3.

“I’m a strong believer in this group that we have,” Goodrow said after the Rangers’ season came to an end. “It hurts now, but I think the future still looks very bright."