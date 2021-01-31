Rangers place D Tony DeAngelo on waivers

Tony DeAngelo makes a move towards the net

The Rangers have placed D Tony DeAngelo on waivers, the team announced Sunday.

It comes as a bit of a surprise that DeAngelo was let go, though he was having a rough go to start the season. In six games, he registered a minus-6 and had just one assists.

As for who will replace him on the third defensive line, Anthony Bitetto seems to be a frontrunner, and Libor Hajek is also on the depth chart.

DeAngelo has spent the last three seasons with the Rangers, totaling 92 points over 167 career games. Where the 25-year-old goes from here remains to be seen.