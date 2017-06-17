Rangers place Andrew Cashner on 10-day disabled list with oblique strain

The Rangers placed right-hander Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to June 15. Cashner told reporters that he first experienced some discomfort during his start on Wednesday and was officially diagnosed with the strain after undergoing an MRI on Friday.

Cashner, 30, is 3-6 this season with a 3.50 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 4.3 SO/9 through 12 starts. He’s looking to bounce back from a down year with the Padres and Marlins, during which he put up a cumulative 5.25 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 over 132 innings. This will be his third stint on the disabled list after missing several weeks with right biceps tendinitis.

The good news? He’s expected to miss just one start, a cakewalk compared to the more intensive recovery process facing fellow Rangers’ right-hander Cole Hamels as he rehabs a similar injury. The club designated infielder/outfielder Peter O’Brien for assignment and purchased the contract of right-hander Ernesto Frieri, who will assume Cashner’s spot on the roster until he returns.

