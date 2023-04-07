Rangers lose pitcher Jake Odorizzi for season, lose game to Cubs

The Texas Rangers lost a game and a starting pitcher on Friday.

Before losing 2-0 in Chicago to the Cubs at Wrigley FIeld, the Rangers announced that they will be without Jake Odorizzi for the rest of the season after an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right shoulder was completed earlier this week.

Odorizzi was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves in November for left-hander Koby Allard. Odorizzi did not pitch for the Rangers this season. In spring training, he was he was initially diagnosed with suffering from right-arm fatigue.

Odorizzi was traded to bolster the Rangers rotation, the 2019 all-star has suffered multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons and will be an unrestricted free agent in this upcoming offseason.

The Rangers managed just three hits off Marcus Stroman and relievers Mark Leither Jr. and Michael Fulmer.

Stroman pithced six innings, allowing two hits. Leiter pitched a scorless seventh and Fulmer pitched the final two scoreless innings.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched well in the loss, allowing two runs and five hits in 5.2 innings.

The Cubs scored runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Cody Bellinger’s plated Dansby Swanson in the fourth; Ian Happ’s single scored Tucker Barnhart in the sixth.

The Rangers’ lone hits were Corey Seager’s double, and Nathan Lowe and Josh Smith singles.

The two teams continue their three-game weekend series on Saturday.