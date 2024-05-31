Rangers pick up Scotland defender Eddie

Rangers have signed Hibs' player of the year Leah Eddie on a two-year deal.

The Scotland defender returns to the Glasgow club following five years in the capital, where she became a key player for Hibs and earned her first international caps.

The 23-year-old becomes Jo Potter's first signing of the summer, with the head coach expecting Eddie to improve further for Rangers and the national team.

“I am thrilled to secure the services of Leah ahead of next season," she said.

“She enjoyed a superb campaign with Hibernian and showed the qualities I am looking for in a Rangers defender.

“She is only 23 and is approaching the best years of her career so it was a simple decision to bring her here.

“We believe we can make her even better for club and country and look forward to her strengthening our defensive options as we look to bring more success to the club.”